Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 6.60% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period.

FEUZ stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a twelve month low of $33.89 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

