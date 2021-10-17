Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,901 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $17,290,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $10,417,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at $9,882,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at $9,111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at $8,398,000.

ARKIU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

