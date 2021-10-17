Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,232 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $26.33 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02.

