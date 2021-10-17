suterusu (SUTER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.80 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. suterusu has a market cap of $22.80 million and approximately $696,885.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00043734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.91 or 0.00206016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00092690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

