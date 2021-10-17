Swap (XWP) Reaches Market Cap of $399,440.28

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Swap has a total market capitalization of $399,440.28 and approximately $150.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Swap has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00069073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00070995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00103473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,493.72 or 1.00361252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.62 or 0.06195120 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00025254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,170,475 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.