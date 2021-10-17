Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives $66.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,972. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.
