Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives $66.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,972. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

