Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €140.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €119.00 ($140.00).

FRA SY1 opened at €114.30 ($134.47) on Wednesday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business’s fifty day moving average is €119.27 and its 200-day moving average is €115.10.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

