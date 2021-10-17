SYNC Network (SYNC) Market Capitalization Tops $3.31 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. SYNC Network has a market cap of $3.31 million and $3,828.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.51 or 0.00307179 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008079 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001892 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,106,892 coins and its circulating supply is 121,103,724 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.