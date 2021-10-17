Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Million

Analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report $5.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.85 million to $5.27 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.84 million to $20.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.22 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $20.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 442.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $194,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,615,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYRS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.53. 307,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,523. The stock has a market cap of $280.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

