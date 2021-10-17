Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives $15.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYRS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SYRS stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.90.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 442.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.