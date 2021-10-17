T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $183.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,705,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,241. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $124.94 and a one year high of $224.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

