Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $16.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TALO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:TALO remained flat at $$12.54 during midday trading on Tuesday. 547,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 96.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 59,965 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 115.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 26.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 1,976.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 255,606 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

