Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) PT Raised to C$5.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TNEYF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

