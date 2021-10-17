Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Million

Analysts expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to report $6.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.13 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $36.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.79 million to $36.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tango Therapeutics.

Several analysts have weighed in on TNGX shares. Wedbush began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,453. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

