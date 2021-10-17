TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Head-To-Head Analysis

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TCR2 Therapeutics and Moderna, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics 0 1 9 0 2.90 Moderna 3 6 6 0 2.20

TCR2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $34.30, indicating a potential upside of 323.98%. Moderna has a consensus price target of $195.62, indicating a potential downside of 39.66%. Given TCR2 Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TCR2 Therapeutics is more favorable than Moderna.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Moderna shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Moderna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TCR2 Therapeutics and Moderna’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.12 million ($2.40) -3.37 Moderna $803.40 million 162.89 -$747.06 million ($1.96) -165.41

TCR2 Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moderna. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCR2 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

TCR2 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moderna has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TCR2 Therapeutics and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -27.82% -25.55% Moderna 49.79% 88.13% 34.23%

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics beats Moderna on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle in May 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Robert S. Langer, Jr., Derrick J. Rose and Kenneth R. Chien in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

