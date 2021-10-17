Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.64 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report sales of $117.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the highest is $120.28 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $103.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $461.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.17 million to $465.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $511.58 million, with estimates ranging from $508.15 million to $515.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGLS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sidoti began coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

TGLS stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.58. 376,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,670. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

