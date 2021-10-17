Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $4.57

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.43. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 48,716 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 413.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 63.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

