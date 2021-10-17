Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Short Interest Up 44.7% in September

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the September 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Teligent by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teligent by 3,102.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Teligent during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Teligent by 6,400.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 124,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Teligent during the second quarter valued at $79,000. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teligent stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. Teligent has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter.

Teligent, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of topical and branded generic and generic injectable pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, and cosmetic markets. The company was founded by Jane E. Hager in 1977 and is headquartered in Buena, NJ.

