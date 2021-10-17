Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Short Interest Update

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the September 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 767,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other news, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,317,663.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,845.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 17,799 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $587,544.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 166,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,460.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,856 shares of company stock worth $16,900,646 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Telos by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TLS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,912. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 711.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telos will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

