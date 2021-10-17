Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMSNY. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 price target on shares of Temenos and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Temenos stock traded down $17.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.36. 12,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.17. Temenos has a 52-week low of $105.07 and a 52-week high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

