Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Up 41.2% in September

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TVE traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.52. 1,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,567. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.
Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.