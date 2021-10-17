Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Up 41.2% in September

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TVE traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.52. 1,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,567. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

