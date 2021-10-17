TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Short Interest Up 77.2% in September

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 963,300 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the September 15th total of 543,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $10.50 to $8.65 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TerrAscend has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of TerrAscend stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.98. 298,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,200. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17).

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

