Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Texas Roadhouse worth $619,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXRH. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.20.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $89.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.59. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

