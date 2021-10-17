Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 481,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $46,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.59. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXRH shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

