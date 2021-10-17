TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.55.

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $197.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.18.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

