The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,224 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after buying an additional 5,265,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after buying an additional 4,818,377 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after buying an additional 1,325,161 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after buying an additional 1,126,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,444,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,214,000 after buying an additional 1,003,897 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

