The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $57.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The Carlyle Group traded as high as $51.76 and last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $804,956.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock worth $532,749,616. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 297.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.