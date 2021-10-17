The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Down 32.3% in September

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the September 15th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Brian Adams purchased 1,203 shares of The Community Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,995.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,150 shares of company stock worth $76,611 in the last 90 days. 7.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Community Financial by 18.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 45,519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Community Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Community Financial by 28.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 24,652 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in The Community Financial during the second quarter worth $2,800,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Community Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCFC remained flat at $$37.27 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,443. The Community Financial has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.01.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. Equities analysts predict that The Community Financial will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

