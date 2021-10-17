The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,783 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $54,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,935,000 after acquiring an additional 215,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.39.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.23. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

