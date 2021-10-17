The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). The ExOne posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne in the first quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The ExOne by 168.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The ExOne by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XONE opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The ExOne has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $483.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.38.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

