The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Down 42.5% in September

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the September 15th total of 339,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 191,958 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 193,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter worth about $5,045,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GAB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.83. 305,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,757. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

