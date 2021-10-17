The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 76,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,805,316 shares.The stock last traded at $398.70 and had previously closed at $391.20.

The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $399.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.94.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

