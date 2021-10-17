The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stake Reduced by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $21,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,384,000 after purchasing an additional 225,713 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter worth $2,586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 83,331 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 168.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 132,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 83,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 267,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

BATRK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $26.76 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.