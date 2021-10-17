The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 3,778 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 898.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $146.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $153.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AFRM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

