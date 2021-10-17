The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Helios Technologies worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $90.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $245,132 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

