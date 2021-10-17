The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $1.47 Million in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of MicroVision at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 5.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision during the second quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in MicroVision during the first quarter worth $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MicroVision by 16.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MicroVision during the second quarter worth $61,000. 25.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroVision alerts:

NASDAQ MVIS opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.11. MicroVision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 1,221.29%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.