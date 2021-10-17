The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the quarter. The Progressive comprises about 3.6% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $25,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Progressive by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,145,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,825.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,063 shares of company stock worth $8,373,977. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $91.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average is $96.63. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

