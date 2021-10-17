Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $696.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $655.00 to $696.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $599.55.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $582.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $229.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $568.00 and its 200-day moving average is $515.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

