Tidex Token Price Up 43.2% This Week (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 42% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $259.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 43.2% against the dollar. One Tidex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00068062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00071887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00104789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,823.91 or 1.00006560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.20 or 0.06177192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00025796 BTC.

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

