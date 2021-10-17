Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.63

Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$12.63 and last traded at C$12.68, with a volume of 828843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLRY. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

