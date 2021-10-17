Tim Metcalfe Buys 1,754 Shares of Investment Company plc (LON:INV) Stock

Investment Company plc (LON:INV) insider Tim Metcalfe bought 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £4,998.90 ($6,531.09).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 302.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 304.41. Investment Company plc has a twelve month low of GBX 272 ($3.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 316 ($4.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.12 million and a P/E ratio of 9.83.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Investment in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

