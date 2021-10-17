Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on TORXF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of TORXF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. 20,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,805. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.27.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.