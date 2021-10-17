TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading 8.8% Higher

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s share price shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $8.42. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $598.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of -366.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter. TORM had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in TORM in the first quarter worth $2,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TORM in the second quarter worth $991,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in TORM in the second quarter worth $256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in TORM in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TORM by 147.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

