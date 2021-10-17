Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Holdings in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $486,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZWRK opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

