Toronto Dominion Bank Has $793,000 Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 103,519 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 434,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.