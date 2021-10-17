Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 93,000 Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.24% of Switchback II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of Switchback II in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,917,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switchback II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,134,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Switchback II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Switchback II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Switchback II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWBK opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Switchback II Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWBK. Capital One Financial began coverage on Switchback II in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Switchback II in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock.

Switchback II Company Profile

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

