Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,026 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $75,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $110,000.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OFC. Raymond James increased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.