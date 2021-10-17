Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $590,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 12,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $87.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.47. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

