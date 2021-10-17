Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 422,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,642,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 29.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $5,081,000. Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.0% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $133.33 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $154.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.63.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.86.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

