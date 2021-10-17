Toroso Investments LLC Grows Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after buying an additional 332,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $616.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $628.02 and a 200-day moving average of $547.39. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.43.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

